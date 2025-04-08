Houthis target Tel Aviv, 2 US destroyers in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group said yesterday that they targeted a military site in Tel Aviv with a drone and struck two American destroyers in the Red Sea using cruise missiles and drones.

In a televised statement, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said: “The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces [affiliated with the group] carried out a military operation targeting an Israeli military site in the occupied Yaffa area using a Yaffa-type drone.”

He added that a separate operation “targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with several cruise missiles and drones.”

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli occupation military said it intercepted a drone “that was heading towards the Israeli territory from the east” preventing it from crossing into the border.

The Houthis have been targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding regions, in support of Palestinians in Gaza where Israel is carrying out a genocide.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly condemned the attacks and launched retaliatory strikes against what they claim are Houthi positions in Yemen.

