Houthis target Tel Aviv, 2 US destroyers in Red Sea

April 8, 2025 at 3:13 pm

Pro-Houthi tribesmen gather to protest against the United States, Britain and Israel in Sanaa, Yemen on December 23, 2024 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Houthi group said yesterday that they targeted a military site in Tel Aviv with a drone and struck two American destroyers in the Red Sea using cruise missiles and drones.

In a televised statement, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said: “The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces [affiliated with the group] carried out a military operation targeting an Israeli military site in the occupied Yaffa area using a Yaffa-type drone.”

He added that a separate operation “targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with several cruise missiles and drones.”

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli occupation military said it intercepted a drone “that was heading towards the Israeli territory from the east”  preventing it from crossing into the border.

The Houthis have been targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding regions, in support of Palestinians in Gaza where Israel is carrying out a genocide.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly condemned the attacks and launched retaliatory strikes against what they claim are Houthi positions in Yemen.

