Kremlin ‘supports’ direct US-Iran talks over nuclear programme

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia backs both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear programme, as they could lead to a de-escalation of tensions between the two sides, Reuters has reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia supports a diplomatic and political agreement between the US and Iran on this issue.

According to Iranian state media on Tuesday, the US and Iran are to hold talks in Oman on 12 April.

Russia and Iran have deepened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has previously offered to help facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington.

