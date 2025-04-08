Oman could mediate in new Iran nuclear talks with US, Tehran reveals

Oman could play a key role in the continuation of Iran’s nuclear talks with the United States and other Western nations, Tehran has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Tehran yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded to reporters’ questions regarding developments on the Iranian government’s potential resumption of negotiations with the US on the restriction of nuclear armament.

Following US President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran – delivered through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – on 5 March, which demanded Tehran come to a new nuclear agreement and threatened military action if it failed to do so, Iran responded to the Trump administration by saying that any such action would be met with “firm retaliation”.

Since then, Washington has insisted on direct talks with Tehran to reach a new agreement, but the Iranian government has so far resisted that demand and instead called for indirect talks through an Arab mediatory state.

According to Baghaei, that state is likely to be Oman, the Gulf nation which had served as the avenue through which Iran responded to Trump’s letter last month.

“Iran’s offer to begin indirect talks was a generous, responsible, and politically wise offer”, the spokesman said, highlighting that both Oman and the European Union’s foreign policy chief had played key roles in previous nuclear negotiations. “If such a process begins, Oman will be among the main candidates for this task,” he added.

READ: US considers indirect nuclear talks with Iran amid Mideast military build-up – Report