Russian lower house of parliament ratifies 20-year pact between Russia and Iran

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, today ratified a 20-year strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, Reuters reports.

The strategic partnership document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on 17 January and represented a deepening of military ties between the countries.

The agreement said Russia and Iran would consult and cooperate to deal with military and security threats, and take part in joint military drills on both their territories and beyond.

READ: Kremlin ‘supports’ direct US-Iran talks over nuclear programme