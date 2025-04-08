Middle East Monitor
Russian lower house of parliament ratifies 20-year pact between Russia and Iran

April 8, 2025 at 12:29 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) meet in the Russian capital Moscow on January 17, 2025 [Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency]

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, today ratified a 20-year strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, Reuters reports.

The strategic partnership document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on 17 January and represented a deepening of military ties between the countries.

The agreement said Russia and Iran would consult and cooperate to deal with military and security threats, and take part in joint military drills on both their territories and beyond.

