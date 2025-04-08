UN forces inspect sites targeted by Israeli strikes in Syria

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) today conducted an inspection in Syria’s southern Daraa province, visiting areas targeted by Israeli occupation forces last week.

The UN peacekeepers observed the aftermath of the Israeli air strikes in several locations before returning to their positions in the Golan Heights.

Israeli attacks on Daraa on 2 April killed nine civilians and injured many others.

After the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also took advantage of the regime’s fall to launch hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

