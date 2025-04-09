Burger King to distribute $128,000 in vouchers to Israel soldiers

Burger King Israel will distribute vouchers worth 480,000 shekels ($125,900) to Israeli occupation soldiers and reservists following a lawsuit.

This comes after a 2022 lawsuit filed by customers who claimed to have been misled into eating non-kosher food at one of the chain’s branches in Israel. The complaint said the branch continued to display a kosher certificate outside the ship in spite of losing its status over a year earlier.

Burger King denied the claims but admitted that an exterior sign was removed after the lawsuit was filed.

Judge Rachel Arkobi, who approved the agreement, wrote: “There is no dispute that the sign at the mall presented the branch as kosher, establishing a personal claim for the plaintiff.”

The chain has been ordered to issue 8,727 vouchers, each valued at 55 shekels ($14.40), which will be valued for one year and can be spent at any kosher branch.

The plaintiff in the case will receive 9,600 shekels ($2,500) in addition to thousands more to cover his legal fees.

