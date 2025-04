Israeli forces humiliate Palestinians at checkpoint in the occupied West Bank Footage shared on social media purports to show Israeli occupation forces rounding up and humiliatingly searching Palestinians at checkpoints in the occupied West Bank. A growing network of Israeli-imposed checkpoints, roadblocks and barriers across the occupied West Bank heavily restrict Palestinian movement and access throughout the territory. These checkpoints often separate Palestinian towns and villages from each other, as well as from essential services such as hospitals, schools and workplaces, severely impacting daily life and freedom of movement for millions of Palestinians living under Israel's military occupation.