Egypt hosts Khartoum Process ministerial meeting against irregular migration

Egypt hosted the second ministerial meeting of the Khartoum Process on Wednesday in the effort to combat irregular migration and human trafficking, Anadolu has reported.

“This is a unique platform for political cooperation to achieve tangible results through dialogue, knowledge sharing, and support in the key areas of migration,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in his opening speech.

The minister stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to combat irregular migration based on mutual cooperation and respect for human dignity, according to a foreign ministry handout.

The top diplomat said that no boats carrying illegal migrants have set sail from the Egyptian coast since 2016. “This reflects Egypt’s serious efforts in this regard,” he pointed out.

The Khartoum Process is a platform initiated in Rome for political cooperation amongst the countries along the migratory routes between the Horn of Africa and Europe. It was set up in November 2014.

