France warns of ‘almost inevitable’ military confrontation if nuclear talks with Iran fail

France’s foreign minister warned on Wednesday that a failure in nuclear negotiations with Iran could lead to a near-inevitable military confrontation, amid growing diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, Anadolu news agency reported.

“We must be extremely vigilant. If the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program do not succeed, a military confrontation would appear almost inevitable,” Jean-Noel Barrot said on Public Senat television.

“Iran’s nuclear escalation poses a direct threat to national security. Our position is clear: Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons. We need a verifiable and lasting agreement to constrain its nuclear program,” he said.

Barrot stressed that France is working with international partners to restore dialogue and ensure regional stability, but added that the risks of escalation are rising.

“We live in a moment of utmost tension,” he warned.

France has repeatedly called on Tehran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, which has eroded since the 2018 US withdrawal by President Donald Trump during his first term.

Confirming the detention of two French nationals in Iran as well as efforts to secure their release, Barrot also announced plans for additional EU sanctions against Iranian officials involved in what he called “state hostage policy.”

He added that France is preparing to file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice over violations of consular protection rights.

“Iranian authorities use these detentions for political leverage. This is unacceptable,” he said.

He urged French citizens not to travel to Iran “under any circumstances,” citing the serious risk of arbitrary arrest.

