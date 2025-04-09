Israeli threatens to expel 970 pilots over Gaza war protest

Israeli Air Force commanders threatened Wednesday to expel approximately 970 personnel — including pilots, officers and soldiers — if they do not withdraw their signatures from a letter demanding an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that “about 970 aircrew members, some in active reserve service, signed the letter opposing the war but not calling for refusal to serve.”

In recent days, senior Air Force leaders made personal phone calls to reservists who endorsed the message, urging them to retract their support, the outlet said. Commanders informed the reservists they face dismissal if they refuse to comply, according to Haaretz.

Following the threat, only 25 signatories withdrew their names, while eight others requested to add their signatures.

The letter’s signatories, including senior Air Force officers and pilots, argue that “the fighting in Gaza serves political interests, not security ones.”

Members of the Israeli opposition have long argued the war on Gaza is meant to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay in office and has nothing to do with Israel’s security.

Days earlier, Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar met some of the top signatories. During the meeting, reserve officers sharply criticised Bar’s decision to threaten all signatories with removal, calling it a legal and ethical overreach that violates reservists’ rights to express political views, according to Haaretz.

Bar countered that the issue is not punishment, saying, “Those who sign a text claiming the war’s resumption is primarily political and harms hostage release prospects cannot fulfill their reserve duties.”

He deemed the letter’s signing during wartime “illegitimate,” according to the outlet. Bar also predicted a ceasefire and hostage release deal could soon be signed.

The military discharged on 19 March two reservists, one from intelligence, the other from the Air Force, for refusing to join the Gaza war after fighting resumed. One labeled government ministers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “dirty traitors,” the newspaper noted.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March and has since killed nearly 1,500 victims, injured 3,700 others, and shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave that was signed in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

