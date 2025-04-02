Qatar, Israel take part in military drill in Greece

Qatar and Israel are taking part in an aerial military exercise in Greece along with 10 other countries.

The Iniochos exercise includes France, India, Israel, Italy, Montenegro, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US.

The United States is participating with F-16 fighters and KC-46 and KC-135 refuelling aircraft. Israel has deployed a G-550 aircraft. The UAE is contributing with Mirage 2000-9 jets, and Qatar has sent F-15 fighters, according to the Hellenic Air Force (HAF).

The exercise is due to run from 31 March to 11 April.

This is the first time that Qatar has taken part in the exercise along with Israel.

Doha has been a key mediator in talks to bring an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. Critics argue that its participation in such a military drill brings into question its ability to continue in its role.

