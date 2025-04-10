Lebanon reports new Israeli drone strike amid ceasefire violations

Lebanese media reported a new Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

According to the state news agency NNA, an Israeli drone fired two missiles into an excavator and bulldozer in the border town of Aita al-Shaab.

The attack occurred as Israeli reconnaissance drones flew over the area, the broadcaster said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the southern town of Wazzani, but no injuries were reported.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,400 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 125 fatalities and more than 370 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

