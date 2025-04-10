We are tearing Gaza apart, implementing displacement plan, Israel’s DM says

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced yesterday evening that the occupation army is tearing the Gaza Strip apart and implementing a plan to forcibly displace its population.

In a televised address during his visit to Israeli forces in the so-called Morag Corridor between Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Katz said the operation in Gaza aims to increase pressure for the release of Israeli captives held in the enclave and to defeat Hamas.

He claimed that the army is “dismembering the Gaza Strip”, adding that “large areas are being seized and added to Israel’s security zones, leaving Gaza smaller and more isolated.”

He continued: “A new corridor will soon be established — Morag — similar to Netzarim, which separates northern Gaza from the central and southern parts. This will essentially sever the link between Khan Yunis and Rafah, making it more difficult for Hamas to operate.” Katz added: “At the same time, we are promoting the voluntary migration plan for the residents of Gaza, based on the vision of US President Donald Trump, which we are working to implement.”

