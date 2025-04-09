Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza continues with impunity

Somewhat predictably, Benjamin Netanyahu disregarded the ceasefire that he had agreed to, and refused to move to its second phase. The prime minister of the occupation state then blamed the Palestinians for not accepting his sudden preference to extend the first phase — meaning more hostages freed and no withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza — and duly resumed his savage offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as many realists expected him to.

With no humanitarian aid of any kind allowed into the enclave since the beginning of March, the people of Gaza are living and dying through an unprecedented catastrophe. Netanyahu has never been a man to be trusted with anything (which Israeli leader has?) and, being the war criminal that he is, he unleashed an even more barbaric assault on Palestinian civilians and civilian infrastructure. He wants to annihilate everyone and everything in Gaza, and has used internationally prohibited thermobaric bombs. These bombs generate a massive blast and temperatures up to 1,500 degrees Celsius within the explosion radius, causing human beings to vaporise completely; their bodies don’t just burn or get dismembered, but vanish entirely, reduced to particles that disperse in the air and soil. No fingernails, no limbs, no strands of hair, no clothing — nothing remains. As if they never existed. Total obliteration. A return to the world of atoms. The bodies of the martyrs literally evaporate into the air, leaving nothing behind.

These bombs are internationally banned because their destructive power is equivalent to that of a small nuclear weapon. Yet the Zionist enemy uses them with impunity, confident that it will face no international accountability, because it enjoys the protection of the United States, the global superpower. However, with power comes awesome responsibility; the US abuses the former, and ignores the latter.

Some reports estimate that at least 7,000 people have been completely vaporised to date, but the number is quite possibly even greater. Watching videos of these explosions, reading about them, or even contemplating them from afar is enough to shake one’s soul deeply, casting a shadow and despair over life. It brings about a sense of futility and absurdity about everything. Imagine, therefore, what it is like for those who live through this horror every minute of every day.

That is why I say that the tragedy of the people of Gaza surpasses any other in history.

It is more horrific than the Holocaust, if only because we have all grown up being told that “never again” means precisely that, but it doesn’t. Zionist Jews and their goyim collaborators have been exploiting the Nazi genocide in order to get the guilt-ridden Western world to allow them to carry out the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza with impunity.

READ: UN chief calls Trump, Netanyahu plans to relocate Gazans ‘against international law’

Hence, the so-called Israel “Defence” Forces take savage delight in killing children and women deliberately; the self-declared “most moral army in the world” knows nothing about morality of any kind. “The Israeli Army has always struck civilian populations, purposely and consciously… [the army] has never distinguished civilian [from military] targets…” wrote the late military analyst Zeev Schiff.

Killing civilians, especially women and children, appears to be in the DNA of Zionist soldiers: the security of the Zionist entity begins with the extermination of the women who bear the next generation of resistance fighters struggling for freedom and justice, and the children themselves. Tragically, the people of Gaza cannot defend themselves, and no one defends them. Even their brothers in blood, ethnicity and homeland have abandoned them, denying them even a loaf of bread or a cup of water. Some have even colluded with the Zionist enemy in its aggression. Meanwhile, the rest of the “international community” — a euphemism for the permanent members of the UN Security Council who have a veto over law and order in this world — watch their suffering without shedding a single tear or batting an eyelid, as if watching a never-ending tragedy on the stage. This is a community stripped of humanity and lacking any conscience, having sold its soul to the Zionists.

This has meant that the occupation state has been given every kind of support it needs to continue with its genocide. Even the scale of the death and destruction has not deterred such support from the likes of Trump (and before him, Biden), Starmer, Scholz and von der Leyen; not even the horrific images on social media of corpses left to be devoured by starving dogs; babies torn to shreds and other innocents gunned down without mercy simply because they are Palestinian Arabs.

Yet despite all of this, the valiant resilience of the people of Gaza has been miraculous.

They have succeeded in draining the Zionist enemy militarily, economically and psychologically in the longest war that Israel has waged since its illegitimate establishment in the heart of the Arab world. The heroism of the Palestinians — who have no air force or air defence systems; no navy; no tanks or artillery, remember — against a fierce enemy which has all of those things and more, and is supported by all Western powers, led by the US, will be recorded in history in letters of gold.

The Palestinian people exist in their land, where they will remain, despite the Zionist occupation’s genocide, forced displacement and other means of erasure. A war against civilians like this will never bring peace or security to the Zionist entity. On the contrary, the embers beneath the ashes will reignite one day and eventually engulf the entire region.

If there were any wise men left in the world, they would realise that peace and stability can only be achieved by granting the Palestinian people their rights under international law and enabling them to establish their own independent state. Anything less is unacceptable to anyone for whom peace and justice go hand in hand. Only a fool who has learned nothing from history would believe that coercion, bombs and missiles can bring this conflict to a close in their favour.

OPINION: Netanyahu’s Shin Bet scandal: Who holds the power?

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.