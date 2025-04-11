Israel renews evacuation orders for 7 neighbourhoods, 3 towns in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army today reissued urgent evacuation warnings to residents of seven neighbourhoods in eastern Gaza City and three towns in southern Gaza, threatening military strikes in those areas.

In a statement, Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, ordered the residents of Shujai’yya, Al-Jadeedah, Al-Turkman, Tawsiyat Nafouz, Eastern Zeitoun, Al-Noor, and Al-Tuffah, to “evaluate and head to the known shelter centres in western Gaza City.”

Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO] Palestinians flee, taking some of their belongings with them, after the Israeli occupation army called on Palestinians living in areas east of Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately on 11 April 2025 [mohamed asad/MEMO]

Separately, the Israeli occupation army issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in the towns of Khuza’a, Abasan Al-Kabira and Abasan Al-Jadida in Khan Yunis to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of a “major” military assault.

He added that the Israeli army “is operating with intense force in your areas.”

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault in Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

READ: 400,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of ceasefire: UN agency