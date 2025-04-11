Middle East Monitor
400,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of ceasefire: UN agency

April 11, 2025 at 2:27 pm

Palestinians migrate to safer areas with a few belongings as Israel forces displacement upon Palestinians in north of Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Gaza on March 31, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned today that nearly 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since Israel returned to bombing Gaza on 18 March.

In a statement on X, the agency said “it is estimated that nearly 400,000 people have been displaced in Gaza following the breakdown of the ceasefire,” which began in January, noting that “they are now also enduring by far the longest blockage of aid and commercial supplies since the start of the war.”

UNRWA reiterated its urgent call for the resumption of the truce to prevent further suffering.

“We call for a renewal of the #CeasefireNow, a dignified release of all the hostages in Gaza, and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies,” UNRWA said.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

