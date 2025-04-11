Tunisia's Ennahda, rights groups slam sham trial of opposition figures 

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement and a number of rights groups have condemned what they described as a “dangerous and deviant” trial of opposition figures in the conspiracy case. This came after a court decided to hold the trial session “remotely” today, without the defendants, despite their categorical rejection of being tried in absentia.

The parties and organisations warned that the trial constitutes a blatant violation of rights and a coup against what remains of judicial independence.

In a statement, the Ennahda Movement said these illegal practices and the trial are “purely political”, aimed at “systematically excluding and harassing opposition voices by pressuring the judiciary to exclude opposition figures.”

A Tunisian court will hold a trial session today to consider the conspiracy case involving more than 40 individuals, including six who have been imprisoned for more than two years. All the defendants have gone on hunger strike to protest against the trial and to refuse it being held remotely.

Ennahda affirmed its “absolute solidarity with the prisoners on hunger strike and with all political detainees”, and demanded their release and respect for the constitutional right to dissent and civil political activity.

The movement called on the Tunisian authorities to end the policy of distracting public opinion with these political trials to obscure their failure to improve the economic and social conditions of citizens and to confront the real dangers threatening the Tunisian state and society after the complete monopolisation of all powers and authorities.

