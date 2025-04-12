Erdogan: ‘Israel is a terrorist state’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that Israel violates the most basic human rights, tramples international law and is committing genocide in Gaza. He added that Israel is becoming increasingly shameless in the face of the world’s silence and indifference.

In a speech on Friday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan explained that the international system has proven its failure to confront many problems, adding that attempts at occupation and colonial schemes have not been absent from the Middle East.

Erdogan stressed: “No one has the right to call the Palestinians terrorists, and their struggle cannot be insulted by labelling them as terrorists,” noting: “Lasting peace cannot be established in the Middle East without the establishment of a free and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.”

The Turkish president pointed out that by attacking Syria and Lebanon, Israel is turning into a menace in the region, emphasising that Turkiye will not allow anyone to destabilise Syria. He also remarked that Syria’s security and stability are linked to Turkiye’s security and stability.

At dawn on 18 March, 2025, the Israeli occupation resumed its aggression. It intensified its blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip following a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on 19 January. However, the occupation violated the ceasefire terms throughout the two months.

READ: Israeli evacuation orders leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza to live in: UN