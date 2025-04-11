Turkiye will continue efforts to lift international sanctions on Syria, Erdogan tells Al-Sharaa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday told his Syrian counterpart Ahmad Al-Sharaa that Ankara will continue its diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions on Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came during a meeting between Erdogan and al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Turkiye welcomes the fact that those who want chaos in Syria to occur again are not given an opportunity and said that the coming years will be years of stability, prosperity, and peace in Syria,” according to a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He also noted the importance of increasing efforts to revitalise commercial and economic cooperation with Syria and added that steps in other areas could also be considered.

“President Erdogan underlined that Turkiye will continue to support Syria’s stabilisation efforts, just as it has done so far,” the directorate added.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which kicked off in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Friday, is centered on the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle critical global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, violence, and climate change, while exploring ways diplomacy can restore stability and foster international cooperation.

