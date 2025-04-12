Israel army bans military students from protests demanding return of captives

The Israeli army informed military school students that they are prohibited from participating in the weekly protests held in Tel Aviv demanding the return of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 reported on Thursday: “Students at the Israeli army’s officers’ school said they are prohibited from attending the march in Hostages Square, which takes place every Saturday.”

The channel added: “It is not about appearing in uniform, as it is when they return home on the weekend.”

“The justification given by the commanders to the students is that there is an order issued in the army prohibiting soldiers from participating in political demonstrations, and the demonstration regarding the captives is one of them,” it continued.

The Israeli channel reported: “The students tried to explain to their commanders that this was an attempt to support the captives’ families, but the order remained in effect.”

Israeli army’s spokesperson’s Office responded: “There is no order prohibiting access to Hostages Square. The case described here is under investigation,” without giving further details.

The ban comes as petitions continue to be filed by Israeli soldiers, ranging from reservists who can be called up for service to retired soldiers, including former senior commanders.

The families of Israeli captives held in Gaza hold a demonstration every Saturday evening in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to pressure the government to return them.

The families fear that the military pressure by the Netanyahu government on Gaza, in light of the genocide, will put their children’s lives in danger. This comes at a time when their calls for a deal to release their children are growing.

The families accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritising his personal and political interests over saving their loved ones.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 59 Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip, 24 of whom are still alive. More than 9,500 Palestinians are suffering in its prisons, under torture, starvation and medical neglect. Many have died, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

