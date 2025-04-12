Israeli soldier ‘seriously injured’ by landmine explosion on Lebanon border

An Israeli soldier was seriously injured on Saturday after a landmine explosion occurred along the Lebanon border, according to the Israeli army and media outlets, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement: “A reserve soldier was seriously injured earlier today during operational activity in the Lebanon border area.”

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the soldier was injured after he accidentally entered an Israeli army minefield in the region along with a military unit.

In a related report, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth highlighted that this incident marks the second operational safety-related event in the past two days.

On Friday, a soldier from the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade was severely injured after being accidentally shot during an operation in southern Gaza, according to the report.

The Israeli army also reported on Friday that two soldiers, including one officer, were injured in clashes with Palestinian fighters in southern Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army has reported the deaths of 846 officers and soldiers, with 407 killed in ground offensives in Gaza, which began on the 27th of the same month.

According to military data, 5,758 soldiers have been injured, with 2,588 of those injured during ground offensives in Gaza.

These statistics include those killed or wounded in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Israel.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

