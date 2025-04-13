Gaza death toll nears 50,950 as Israeli army kills 11 more Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 11 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,944, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

A ministry statement said that 111 more injured people were transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 116,156 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault in Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

READ: 400,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of ceasefire: UN agency