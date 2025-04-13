Work is underway for meeting between Turkish, US presidents: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said work is underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Work is ongoing for determining whether such a meeting will take place in the US or Turkiye, Fidan told reporters at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the global communication partner.

Fidan also stated that Erdogan has an intention to visit Syria, adding: “We are working on appropriate conditions, date, and ground.”

