Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Work is underway for meeting between Turkish, US presidents: Turkish foreign minister

April 13, 2025 at 1:00 pm

US President Donald Trump (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels, Belgium on 11 July 2018 [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

US President Donald Trump (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels, Belgium on 11 July 2018 [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said work is underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Work is ongoing for determining whether such a meeting will take place in the US or Turkiye, Fidan told reporters at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the global communication partner.

Fidan also stated that Erdogan has an intention to visit Syria, adding: “We are working on appropriate conditions, date, and ground.”

READ: White House says Trump could visit more countries during Middle East tour amid reports of Turkiye stop

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending