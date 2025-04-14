Hamas military wing praises Houthi determination to support Gaza during genocide

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement yesterday praised the Houthi movement’s determination to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s genocidal war.

“Our brothers in Yemen are continuing their efforts to thwart the Zionist entity’s plans, and they stand steadfastly by the side of Gaza, which is being subjected to a genocidal war,” said Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida on Telegram. He added that the Houthis are committed to their support for Gaza although the “Yemeni people are paying a heavy price in blood and their country’s resources for their loyalty to Palestine.”

Palestine and its people, said Abu Obeida, will never forget the “honourable stances” of the Yemeni people.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army announced that a missile launched from Yemen was “likely intercepted” after setting off air raid sirens in the centre of the country. It was reported that there was “panic” in the occupation state.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the Houthis in Yemen have fired 19 ballistic missiles toward Israel since the occupation state resumed its bombardment of Gaza on 18 March.

Anadolu news agency has monitored hundreds of US air strikes on Yemen since 15 March. The US strikes have killed 118 Yemeni civilians and wounded at least 222 others, the majority of whom were children and women, according to Houthi data. This does not include casualties among the group’s armed forces.

READ: Houthis groups says US conducted 10 air strikes in Yemen