Israel advances toward Wazzani River in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli occupation forces pushed deep into southern Lebanon to the banks of the Wazzani River today, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA said occupation soldiers in military and civilian vehicles moved in the area in the Marjayoun district, without providing any further details.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

NNA said Israeli forces also opened fire and staged a search operation on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab town in southern Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,440 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 125 victims and injuries to more than 371.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

