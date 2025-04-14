Israel demolishes statue of Christian saint in southern Lebanon on Palm Sunday

Israeli occupation forces demolish statue of Saint George in southern Lebanon on Palm Sunday The Israeli attack comes as Christians marked Palm Sunday, the seventh Sunday of Lent and the last Sunday before Good Friday, which is followed by the commemoration of the Resurrection… pic.twitter.com/5AZnMtUu0p — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 14, 2025

The Israeli occupation army demolished a statue of Saint George in the town of Yaroun, in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon, as Christians marked Palm Sunday, according to Lebanese media.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) shared a video showing an Israeli military bulldozer demolishing the statue in violation of the ceasefire agreement and religious rights.

The Israeli attack comes as Christians marked Palm Sunday, the seventh Sunday of Lent and the last Sunday before Good Friday, which is followed by the commemoration of the Resurrection of Christ.

This day commemorates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people with palm and olive branches.

