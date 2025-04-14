Hamas slams Israel’s ban on Palestinian Christians celebrating Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Hamas yesterday condemned Israel’s prevention of Palestinian Christians from reaching occupied Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday, Quds Press reported.

The movement said the restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on Palestinian Christians are part of its policy aimed at isolating the city in order to Judaise it.

Hamas condemned the “criminal measures” against Palestinian Christians and the Palestinian people in general and called on all churches around the world to condemn Israel and its ongoing attacks on freedom of worship and access to holy sites.

“We also call on the international community to take serious steps to stop its brutal violations and its war aimed at annihilating our people and liquidating their cause,” it added.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation prevented Palestinian Christians from the occupied West Bank from reaching occupied Jerusalem to participate in Palm Sunday processions.

Israel requires Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians, to obtain special permits to cross the military checkpoints surrounding the Holy City and access places of worship, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

