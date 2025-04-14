Israeli army veterans call for end to Gaza war, return of hostages

Hundreds of Israeli military veterans have joined thousands of soldiers demanding an end to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, and the return of captives through a prisoner swap, Anadolu has reported, citing local media.

According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, over 1,600 veterans of the Paratroop and Infantry Brigades signed a letter calling for the return of all Israeli captives held in Gaza, even at the cost of halting the ongoing war. “We, the soldiers and commanders of the Paratroopers and Infantry Brigades, whose flag bears the words ‘No soldier left behind’, call for the return of the hostages, even if it means ceasing hostilities,” they wrote. “This is a call to save lives.”

Israel’s Army Radio reported that more than 170 graduates of an intelligence programme also signed a letter demanding a prisoner swap with Palestinians and halting the war.

In their letter, the graduates of the army’s Talpiot Academy voiced support for several calls by soldiers and veterans denouncing the government’s war policy as serving “political and personal interests” rather than security needs, reported the broadcaster.

“The continuation of the war does not contribute to any of its stated goals,” said the graduates’ letter, warning that continuing the war will only lead to more deaths, including captives, soldiers and innocent civilians.

The written petitions are part of a wider wave of public appeals from current and former Israeli military personnel, all demanding the return of hostages and ending the war.

Nearly ten petitions have so far been issued by soldiers demanding an end to the Gaza war since Thursday, according to an Anadolu count.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss active-duty soldiers who signed the petitions.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire in place since 19 January.

