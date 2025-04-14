Israeli attacks put all hospitals in northern Gaza out of service

The Israeli occupation army had rendered all the hospitals in northern Gaza out of service, the medical supply unit at Gaza’s Civil Defence service said yesterday according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

In a statement, unit Director Mohamed Al-Mughayir accused the Israeli army of deliberately targeting the health infrastructure in northern Gaza and destroying all the hospitals there.

Since the beginning of March, the occupation forces have been preventing the entry of any medical supplies, exacerbating the already dire health crisis in the Gaza Strip, according to Al-Mughayir.

For his part, spokesman for Gaza’s Minister of Health Khalil Al-Daqran warned that any further targeting of the healthcare system in Gaza would be like a death sentence for the wounded.

Early yesterday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, rendering the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza non-operational.

