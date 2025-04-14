Israel’s Lapid rejects US-Saudi nuclear deal allowing Riyadh to enrich uranium

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid today rejected any possible nuclear deal between the US and Saudi Arabia that may allow Riyadh to enrich uranium.

“Israel must demand from the US, our closest friend, that any nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia explicitly prohibits uranium enrichment on Saudi soil,” Lapid said on his X account.

He said the Israeli government had taken the same position in 2021 and 2022 when he was prime minister.

“I expressed to the US administration our firm opposition to any attempt to allow uranium enrichment in the Middle East. This is how it should be done now,” Lapid said.

Saudi state media, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, said that Washington is edging closer to a landmark energy partnership with Riyadh that could pave the way for commercial nuclear development in the kingdom.

In September 2023, Saudi Arabia said that it intends to move towards building its first nuclear power plant to help meet the sustainable development requirements outlined in the kingdom’s Vision 2030 roadmap.

