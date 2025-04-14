US prepares to sign nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed on Sunday that Washington is going to sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia to cooperate in the fields of energy and civil nuclear technology. In press statements from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Wright said that the agreement is a strategic step in America’s efforts to strengthen long-term partnerships with the Kingdom.

The US official added that they are working to localise the peaceful nuclear energy industry in Saudi Arabia, noting that the Kingdom seeks to make the world a better place, and that his country anticipates a promising future for this cooperation.

“For a US partnership and involvement in nuclear energy here, there will definitely be a 123 agreement,” referring to Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954 which is required to allow the American government and American companies to work with entities in the Kingdom to develop a civil nuclear industry.

The US Secretary of Energy also told Al Arabiya news that President Donald Trump’s proposed visit to Saudi Arabia will deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the two sides are preparing to sign a comprehensive US-Saudi cooperation agreement within weeks.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman received his US counterpart and his accompanying delegation on Saturday at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre (KAPSARC) in Riyadh.

The Kingdom has previously held discussions with the US regarding the establishment of a peaceful civilian nuclear programme. This comes at a time when Riyadh intends to invest nearly a trillion dollars in the US.

