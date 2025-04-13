Saudi Arabia condemns RSF attacks on refugee camps in western Sudan

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Sunday attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on refugee camps in western Sudan, Anadolu news agency reported.

Local medics said that at least 320 people were killed and injured in RSF attacks on two displacement camps in El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry called the attacks a “blatant breach of international and humanitarian law.” It called for the protection of humanitarian and aid workers in Sudan.

El-Fasher is a critical hub for humanitarian operations across the five Darfur states in western Sudan.

While the RSF did not directly address the reports, it issued a statement Saturday claiming its commitment to the protection of civilians and respect for international law.

In recent weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favor of the Sudanese army across several states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

