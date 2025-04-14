Italy to host second round of US-Iran nuclear talks

A second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was reported as saying on Monday by the country’s main news agency ANSA.

Iran and the US said that they held “positive and constructive” talks in Oman on Sunday and agreed to reconvene this week, reported Reuters.

“We received a request from the interested parties and from Oman, which is playing the role of mediator, and we have given a positive response,” Tajani was quoted by ANSA as saying at the world Expo exhibition in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Rome has often hosted such talks, said Tajani, and is “prepared to do everything it takes to support all negotiations that can lead to a resolution of the nuclear issue, and to building peace.”

Earlier, US news agency Axios, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, also reported that the second round of the US-Iran talks will be held in Rome on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear programme, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

The previous day he had told reporters that the Iran situation was “going pretty good, I think.”

