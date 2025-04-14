Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

More than 70% of Gaza schools directly hit by Israel: UN agency

April 14, 2025 at 5:31 pm

People are checking the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on 15 July 2024 [ Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

People are checking the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on 15 July 2024 [ Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

More than 70 per cent of schools in the Gaza Strip have been directly hit by Israeli attacks since October 2023, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, (UNRWA), said on Monday.

“About 88 per cent of schools in Gaza require reconstruction or major rehabilitation,” the UN agency said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This includes 162 UNRWA schools that once served hundreds of thousands of boys and girls.”

The refugee agency lamented that the Israeli war on Gaza has displaced, traumatised and deprived Palestinian children of education.

Education in Gaza is a casualty of war

it added.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Gaza Municipality continues to implement first waste collection project

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending