Netanyahu's Son slams French president over plan to recognise Palestine

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron after he said Paris may recognise a Palestinian state in June.

“Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea!” he wrote on X on Saturday, apparently confusing the territory with French Guiana.

On Wednesday, Macron announced France’s position regarding the situation in Israel and Palestine saying: “This is France’s position, and it is clear: Yes to peace, yes to the security of Israel, yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas,”, noting the need to release all Israeli captives and establish a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and immediately resume humanitarian aid, while striving to achieve a two-state solution.

Macron also emphasised that “the only possible path is the political path,” and affirmed his support for the legitimate right of the Palestinians to a state and peace, as well as the right of the Israelis to live in peace and security, while recognising the right of both sides to mutual recognition.

The French president added that the UN conference on the two-state solution in New York in June, must be a turning point, emphasising his efforts with his partners to achieve this important goal of peace.

A majority of the international community supports the establishment of a Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967. However, Israel’s de facto measures on the ground, including the expansion of illegal settlements, hinder the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

