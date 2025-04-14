UK adds two new designations to its Iran sanctions list

The British government, on Monday, imposed sanctions on an organisation and an individual under its Iran sanctions regime, citing involvement in hostile activity backed by the Iranian government, Reuters reports.

An update to the government website showed new sanctions, including asset freezes and director disqualifications, against the Foxtrot Network and Rawa Majid over “activity which aids or facilitates serious organised crime in the United Kingdom or any other country”.

The move comes a month after US sanctions on Foxtrot and Majid. The US government statement from March referred to the group as a criminal gang based in Sweden and called Majid its “fugitive leader”.

