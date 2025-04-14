Iranian FM to consult on Iran-US talks during visit to Russia

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will visit Russia this week, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said today, and will consult with Moscow regarding the latest talks between Iran and the United States in Oman, Reuters reports.

Iran is building up its diplomatic efforts to resolve its nuclear dispute with the West as well as release pressure from its sanctioned economy, and is set to receive UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi this week, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Iran and the US said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman last week and agreed to reconvene on Saturday in a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme.

The foreign minister’s trip to Moscow would take place at the end of the week, Baghaei said. In Iran the week ends on Friday. The trip “was planned in advance, but there will be consultations regarding the talks with the US,” Baghaei said.

The United States accuses Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon. Tehran says its nuclear programme is purely for civilian purposes.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran’s nuclear programme, and said yesterday that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision.

Russia has played a role in nuclear negotiations between the West and Iran as an ally of Tehran and a signatory to a 2015 nuclear agreement which the US abandoned in 2018.

Moscow has called for a focus on diplomatic contacts instead of actions that may lead to an escalation.

Last week, Russia, China and Iran held consultations at expert level on the Iranian nuclear programme in Moscow.

