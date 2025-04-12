1st round of indirect Iranian-US talks in Oman conclude, set to resume next week

The first round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by the Gulf state of Oman, has concluded, with talks due to resume next week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said the talks, led by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US’ special Mideast envoy, were “held in a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”

The two sides, the statement said, “exchanged their respective governments’ positions on issues related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and the lifting of unlawful sanctions against Iran.”

The talks were mediated by Badr Albusaidi, Oman’s foreign minister.

Both parties agreed that the next round of negotiations would be held next week.

The statement added that the heads of the two delegations “briefly spoke with each other in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister” while they were leaving the venue after more than 2 1/2 hours of indirect talks in the capital Muscat.

Albusaidi said on X: “I am proud to announce that today in Muscat we hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and mediated to begin a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement.”

He added: “I would like to thank my two colleagues for this engagement which took place in a friendly atmosphere conducive to bridging viewpoints and ultimately achieving regional and global peace, security and stability.”

He affirmed that his country “will continue to work together and put further efforts to assist in arriving at this goal.”

Talks through Omani mediator

Araghchi, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, arrived in Muscat early on Saturday to take part in the much-anticipated talks.

The talks are focused on Iran’s nuclear program and come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, especially since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency this January.

Trump recently threatened Iran with bombing and more tariffs if it failed to reach an agreement with the US over its nuclear program, which triggered sharp reactions from Tehran.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran denies it.

Iran refused to engage in direct talks with the US but agreed to hold indirect talks with Oman’s mediation following a recent exchange of letters between the two sides.​​​​​​​

On X page earlier Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the representatives of the Iranian and American sides were seated in separate rooms and conveying their views to each other through the Omani mediator.

