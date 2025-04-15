Islamic Jihad says disarming is surrender and green light for extermination of the Palestinians

Disarming the resistance movements in occupied Palestine and handing over their weapons to the “Zionist enemy” signals “complete surrender” and gives the “green light for the extermination of the Palestinian people,” a senior member of Islamic Jihad has said.

Ihsan Ataya told Al-Resalah Net that even if this were to happen, it would not mean an end to the brutal aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza. The member of the movement’s Political Bureau said that it would not only signify acceptance of the genocide and forced displacement to which the Palestinian people have been subjected for decades, but also encourage the occupation state to continue its massacres and put more pressure on the Palestinian people to displace them from their land.

“The Zionist enemy does not abide by any agreement or guarantees, as experience has proven, the most recent of which is its violation of the ceasefire agreement despite guarantees from three countries,” said Ataya. He pointed out that what happened with the Oslo Accords, and what is happening today in the West Bank and Jerusalem, shows clearly that the occupation state does not respect agreements, does not abide by any international commitments, and does not respect any country in the world.

The Islamic Jihad official pointed out that the resistance groups’ weapons are meant to confront the enemy and liberate Palestine. There are many ways to reach an honourable agreement that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people and protects their sacrifices, without abandoning the option of resistance and its weapons, he insisted.

“Moreover, preserving the resistance weapons is a tribute to the blood of the martyrs and the wounded, and it is the only guarantee to deter the occupation. Those counting on the enemy’s promises are counting on a mirage.”

READ: Over 1,500 Israeli armoured corps troops demand end to Gaza war, return of hostages