Over 1,500 Israeli armoured corps troops demand end to Gaza war, return of hostages

Over 1,500 Israeli armoured corps troops, including generals, signed a petition on Monday demanding the Israeli government prioritize the return of hostages held in Gaza, even if it comes at the cost of ending the war in the enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the daily, Maariv, the petition was signed by 1,525 members of the armoured corps, ranging from riflemen to generals.

They called on the government “to do everything possible to secure the release of the hostages – even if it comes at the cost of halting the fighting.”

Signatories include soldiers who served in the tank units and later became civilians without attending officer school, veteran soldiers, junior commanders, as well as former senior Israeli military officers, including former heads of the armoured corps and division commanders, Maariv said.

