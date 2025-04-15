Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones ‘linked to Hamas’

Jordan said on Tuesday that it had arrested 16 people, thwarting a plot that threatened national security, involving rockets, explosives and a factory to make drones. According to a security source, the suspects are connected to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement.

Hamas has been accused of instigating anti-government street protests in Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population, even though the movement has always confined its resistance activities to within the borders of occupied Palestine.

The authorities said that at least one rocket was ready to be launched by the suspects, who have been under surveillance by security forces since 2021. A drone factory was also found, according to a statement by the General Intelligence Department released on state media.

“The plot aimed at harming national security, sowing chaos and causing material destruction inside the kingdom,” said the official statement.

Over the past year, Jordan has said that it has foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian militias in Syria.

