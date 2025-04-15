Newborns in Gaza face death due to famine caused by Israeli blockade

Newborn babies in Gaza are at risk of death due to lack of food, medicine and medical supplies caused by the Israeli blockade.

Palestinian doctors said the lives of newborn babies are in danger, especially due to the lack of baby food and medicine.

Pediatricians working at the Nasser Medical Complex emphasised that newborn babies, if they are weak or born with a disease, need additional food, medicine and medical care.

They said however, even these basic and essential needs cannot be provided due to the Israeli blockade.

Since the beginning of March, the occupation forces have been preventing the entry of any medical, food or other essential supplies, exacerbating the already dire health crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Un experts and rights groups have warned that this is part of Israel’s genocidal policy and efforts to clear out Gaza of Palestinians in order to annex the enclave.

