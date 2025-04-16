Kuwaiti army nears inclusion of women in military service

The Kuwaiti army announced that the project to integrate women into the armed forces has reached its final stages, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise and develop the military.

Lieutenant General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, deputy chief of the general staff, stated during a meeting with several military leaders on Monday that Kuwaiti women are capable of making meaningful contributions across various military sectors. He stressed the importance of completing the legal, administrative and organisational frameworks before implementation begins.

He further explained that the meeting also addressed the need to provide a suitable working environment for female personnel, as well as to design a comprehensive training pathway that ensures women can perform their military duties efficiently.

The inclusion of women in the military sparked significant political controversy in October 2021, following a decision by then Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah to allow Kuwaiti women to serve in the army for the first time in the country’s history.

At that time, the decision was limited to civilian specialisations, including medical and support services.

In January 2022, the former minister was questioned in parliament over the decision, which led to a no-confidence motion supported by ten MPs. Although he survived the vote on 26 January, he submitted his resignation the following month, criticising what he described as “an abuse of constitutional tools.”

