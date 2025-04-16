Senegalese to continue protesting against genocide in Gaza, groups say

The Senegal Alliance for the Palestinian Cause announced yesterday that it will continue organising Senegalese protests this week against the genocidal war waged by Israel for over 560 consecutive days against the indigenous Palestinian people.

This announcement comes as a result of the recent expression of anger in Dakar, as thousands of Senegalese broke their silence, carrying slogans of anger and solidarity with the Palestinian people, and denouncing what they described as the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

These protests reflected the state of popular uproar and demonstrated Senegalese demands to sever ties with Israel, amidst disturbing international silence.

Thousands of Senegalese citizens affirmed their support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and condemned what they described as the “genocidal war” waged by Israel with the support of the US and other Western countries. Participants raised their voices, chanting slogans calling for severing diplomatic relations between Senegal and the occupation state and the dismissal of all Israeli diplomats from the country, including the current ambassador to Dakar.

In the Dakar Declaration on the Palestinian question, which was distributed in four languages ​​(French, English, Arabic, and the local Wolof dialect), the protesters emphasised the need to take concrete steps in support of the Palestinian cause, particularly through a global boycott of companies and entities that support the Israeli occupation.

Speakers also praised the anti-aggression stances of the Hague Group countries, particularly South Africa, Malaysia, Bolivia and Honduras, highlighting South Africa’s leading role in filing lawsuits against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The recent two-kilometre march took place in the heart of the Senegalese capital, Dakar, amid heavy security presence.

Protesters chanted slogans such as, “Israel is a terrorist state”, “Netanyahu is a war criminal”, “Biden and Trump are complicit” and “Western colonialism is an accomplice to this crime.”

