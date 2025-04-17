Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al-Azhar praises Slovenia for commitment to Palestinian cause

The Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University has praised the moral and humanitarian commitment of the Slovenian parliament to the Palestinian cause. Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb made his comment yesterday as he hosted the Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al-Tayeb expressed his appreciation for the honourable position of Slovenia in voting in favour of the resolution recognising the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly. He noted that this position reflects a moral and humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian cause, especially considering the genocide and barbaric aggression to which the Palestinian people have been subjected for more than a year and a half.

The Sheikh stressed that the occupation state had attempted to mislead international public opinion to justify its crimes against innocent civilians, noting that its malicious intentions were quickly exposed after its systematic displacement of Palestinians and usurping of their lands became even more apparent. This was supported by some international powers, which provided it with political and diplomatic protection, legitimised its crimes, and turned a blind eye to the massacres committed against civilians around the clock.

Al-Tayeb pointed out that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif was — and continues to be — a beacon of knowledge and the spread of peace, and a destination for students from various countries around the world. He highlighted that Al-Azhar’s global message is to reinforce a culture of peace and brotherhood among human beings. He also spoke about Al-Azhar’s efforts in this matter, both locally through the establishment of the “Egyptian Family House” in cooperation with Egyptian churches, and internationally through partnerships with religious and cultural institutions around the world. Most notably he pointed to the World Council of Churches and the Middle East Council of Churches, as well as fruitful cooperation with the Archbishop of Canterbury in the UK, all of which resulted in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church, in February 2019.

Klakocar expressed her country’s appreciation for the efforts of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in promoting the values of peace and tolerance. She emphasised her deep respect for Islam, her reading of Islamic law and history, and her frequent discussions about the religion within the Slovenian Parliament.

“We are pained by what is happening in Gaza and condemn the massacres that have continued for more than a year and a half,” the Slovenian official explained. “I am proud to have been the Speaker of Parliament who announced the recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN. We are working with Egypt to end this tragedy. We have also condemned international positions, particularly those that have welcomed figures against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the International Criminal Court, in clear violation of international resolutions.”

