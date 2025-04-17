Egypt’s FM says 19 January Gaza agreement only way to release all captives

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, said on Wednesday that the Gaza agreement signed on 19 January is the only way to achieve a sustainable truce and permanent ceasefire, and to secure the release of all captives. Abdelatty made his comment during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski.

“Egyptian efforts are ongoing to reach an agreement quickly stipulating the release of additional groups of captives, which will then help achieve relief and stop the aggression and pave the way for delivering humanitarian and medical aid to the Strip, as supplies are already running low,” said the Egyptian minister. “We are working every day in coordination with our Qatari counterparts to finalise an agreement that would bring relief to both sides, especially civilians.”

He described the situation in the Gaza Strip as “extremely dangerous,” adding that: “The humanitarian and medical conditions are extremely critical as a result of Israel blocking entry of aid since the resumption of the aggression on 18 March. The only solution is to work towards returning to the ceasefire agreement signed on 19 January.”

The Polish Foreign Minister stressed the need to maintain security and stability, noting that the situation in Gaza, the Red Sea region and illegal immigration was discussed with Abdelatty.

“Poland supports the two-state solution,” said Sikorski “If it were up to us, we would allow the entry of aid, but unfortunately, we can only urge, encourage and do our utmost.” He noted that Poland has penalised products from illegal Israeli settlements.

Sikorski explained that both Egypt and Poland face challenges posed by the Russian war against Ukraine. “Egypt is affected by rising prices, and we in Poland are affected by illegal immigration.”

According to Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tamim Khallaf, the ministers exchanged views on several regional and international issues, most notably developments in the Gaza Strip. Abdelatty presented Egypt’s position on developments in Gaza and the priority of resuming the ceasefire agreement. He also addressed the elements of the Gaza reconstruction plan that was adopted by Arab and Islamic countries, and praised Poland’s position in this context, which rejects the displacement of Palestinians.

