Palestinian man caught spying for Israel in Gaza

A Palestinian man has been arrested in Gaza for spying for Israel, a resistance movement security officer revealed on Wednesday. According to Al-Hares website, the officer said that the Israeli army “collaborator” was tasked with searching in piles of rubbish for evidence related to Israeli captives in Gaza.

The 33-year-old identified by his initials “TT” was found several months ago while searching through “garbage containers” in the Gaza Strip, according to the same source.

The officer said that “TT” admitted working for the Israeli intelligence service since 2022. He was recruited by an Israeli female intelligence officer who posed as the director of a foreign media organisation interested in collecting stories and experiences of those opposed to the resistance groups in the Gaza Strip. He has since actively criticised and incited against the groups through a fake social media account.

He admitted to “receiving several financial transactions from various countries in exchange for fabricated stories and experiences about the resistance’s dealings with the Palestinians in Gaza including allegations of theft, murder and rape.”

Later, the “media organisation’s director” asked the informant to document his stories with photographs, but when he could not do it, she revealed her true identity and blackmailed him, threatening to reveal his identity if he refused to work for Israel’s spy agency, the Shin Bet. The informant agreed a few days later.

“Israeli enemy intelligence did not assign the informant any field missions except during [the war],” explained the resistance security officer. “The most dangerous mission the informant carried out was searching and excavating garbage containers for the remains of a certain food item, which the enemy had allowed to be brought into the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2024. [Israeli] Intelligence also asked the informant to search under the guise of collecting plastic and wood to light cooking fires.”

The Palestinian officer said that the resistance had “an intelligence assessment” of the occupation state’s intentions and efforts regarding the prisoners in Gaza. “We detected numerous signs of this, including the behaviour and movements of those collaborating with the enemy, as well as other matters that cannot be revealed at present. This, thanks to God, contributed to thwarting the enemy’s efforts and exposing its tools, thus securing and preserving the [Israeli] prisoners.”

