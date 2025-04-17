Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Hamas ready for ‘comprehensive deal’ not partial deals in exchange for food, drink

April 17, 2025 at 10:48 am

Al-Qassam Brigades members attend the funeral for the members of the Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas) at Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on February 28, 2025 [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Al-Qassam Brigades members attend the funeral for the members of the Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas) at Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on February 28, 2025 [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas  is ready to negotiate a comprehensive deal once and for all, leading to a permanent ceasefire, a member of the movement’s political bureau said yesterday.

Basem Naim said: “The movement is ready to negotiate a comprehensive deal once and for all, leading to a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the opening of the crossings, and reconstruction, in exchange for a serious and honourable prisoner exchange.”

This, he explained, is being stalled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist government, driven by personal and partisan interests.

“This is still the movement’s position, otherwise, there will be no deal. Any illusions Netanyahu promotes to his people to prolong the war will cost everyone, especially their captives,” he stated.

Naim asserted: “Deceptive partial deals in exchange for food and drink and the completion of the genocide are a thing of the past.”

Read: Hamas rejects disarmament demands, insists on comprehensive deal to end war

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending