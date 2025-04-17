Hamas ready for ‘comprehensive deal’ not partial deals in exchange for food, drink

Hamas is ready to negotiate a comprehensive deal once and for all, leading to a permanent ceasefire, a member of the movement’s political bureau said yesterday.

Basem Naim said: “The movement is ready to negotiate a comprehensive deal once and for all, leading to a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the opening of the crossings, and reconstruction, in exchange for a serious and honourable prisoner exchange.”

This, he explained, is being stalled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist government, driven by personal and partisan interests.

“This is still the movement’s position, otherwise, there will be no deal. Any illusions Netanyahu promotes to his people to prolong the war will cost everyone, especially their captives,” he stated.

Naim asserted: “Deceptive partial deals in exchange for food and drink and the completion of the genocide are a thing of the past.”

Read: Hamas rejects disarmament demands, insists on comprehensive deal to end war