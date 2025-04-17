Saudi defence minister visits Tehran ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman arrived in Tehran on an official visit today for talks with Iranian officials, Saudi media said.

Bin Salman will discuss bilateral relations and a host of issues of mutual concern, the state news agency SPA reported.

According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, the Saudi minister will explore ways of strengthening regional cooperation and bolstering defence relations and counter-terrorism coordination.

The high-profile visit comes ahead of a second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme in Rome on Saturday.

