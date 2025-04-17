UN nuclear watchdog says it should be involved in Iran, US nuclear talks

The UN nuclear watchdog should play a role in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said today, ahead of a second round of talks between the US and Iran, Reuters reports.

Grossi, who arrived in Tehran yesterday, held discussions with Iran’s foreign minister and nuclear chief over how the IAEA can support Iran-US nuclear talks. US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if the talks fail.

“I am also in contact with the American negotiator to see how the agency can be a bridge between Iran and the US, and help achieve a positive outcome in the negotiations,” Grossi said, adding that verification by the IAEA would be required to make any nuclear deal valid.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and major world powers, leading Iran to subsequently surpass that deal’s uranium enrichment limits and limit the IAEA’s oversight.

In February, the IAEA released a report saying the current situation is “of serious concern” as Tehran is enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent purity, near weapons grade. Tehran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons.

